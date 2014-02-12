WASHINGTON Feb 12 The U.S. Congress approved legislation on Wednesday to extend U.S. federal borrowing authority for a year, bowing to President Barack Obama's demands for a debt limit increase without any conditions.

Final action came as the Democratic-controlled Senate voted 55-43 to approve a "clean" hike in the debt ceiling, after an hour-long procedural vote. The measure now goes to Obama to be signed into law. The House of Representatives passed the measure on Tuesday.