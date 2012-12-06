WASHINGTON Dec 6 U.S. Senate Republican leader
Mitch McConnell on Thursday prevented a simple majority vote on
a proposal to give Democratic President Barack Obama unilateral
power to raise the U.S. debt limit.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid brought the measure to the
floor for consideration at the request of McConnell. But
McConnell refused to permit a vote after Reid said it could pass
with 51 votes in the 100-member Senate. McConnell demanded 60
votes needed for passage.
The jockeying played out as Democrats and Republicans seek
to end a stalemate on how to resolve spending and tax issues by
year's end.