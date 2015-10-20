WASHINGTON Oct 20 The U.S. Senate will await
action by the House of Representatives before considering
legislation raising Washington's borrowing authority, Senate
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday.
With a Nov. 3 deadline for action by Congress rapidly
approaching, McConnell also told reporters that Senate
Republicans "don't prefer a clean bill," referring to a debt
limit increase without controversial amendments attached to it.
"We're going to wait and see how the House deals with that
issue and then we'll respond accordingly," McConnell said of
debt limit legislation.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler)