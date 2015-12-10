WASHINGTON Dec 10 The U.S. Senate on Thursday
approved a stop-gap measure to keep the federal government
running until Wednesday, Dec. 16, while negotiations continue on
a longer-term funding bill.
The Senate took the action on a unanimous voice vote. The
House of Representatives is expected to vote on the measure on
Friday.
U.S. lawmakers are negotiating a $1.15 trillion funding bill
to pay for government operations through next September, but
they have been unable to agree on all the details.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; editing by Tim Ahmann)