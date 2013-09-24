WASHINGTON, Sept 24 Democrats in the U.S. Senate
will seek passage of a bill to fund the government through Nov.
15, rather than the Dec. 15 deadline contained in legislation
approved by the House of Representatives, Senate Majority Leader
Harry Reid said on Tuesday.
The Senate is currently debating the bill to provide
government funds in the fiscal year that starts on Oct. 1. The
House-passed bill also would deny money for the "Obamacare"
health insurance law.
Democrats believe that passing a shorter temporary funding
bill might boost prospects for replacing across-the-board
spending cuts contained in the measure with more targeted
government savings.