DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
WASHINGTON Feb 12 Legislation to extend U.S. federal borrowing authority for a year cleared a critical procedural hurdle in the Senate on Wednesday, moving the measure to a final vote.
The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 67-31 to move straight to a final vote on a "clean" hike in the debt ceiling. The House of Representatives passed the measure on Tuesday.
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations