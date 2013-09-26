WASHINGTON, Sept 26 U.S. House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday he
believes lawmakers will avert a government shutdown, though he
said Republicans will demand other concessions before agreeing
to keep the government funded.
The Democratic-controlled Senate was expected to approve a
government spending bill on Saturday, after stripping out a
Republican plan to defund the 2010 U.S. healthcare reform law
known as "Obamacare."
Republican leaders now believe the fight over Obamacare
should be part of the talks to raise the government's borrowing
authority, known as the debt ceiling, Republican U.S.
Representative Tom Cole said after a caucus meeting.
Lawmakers have until next Tuesday to agree to a spending
bill, or much of the government will shut down.
"I do not see that happening," Boehner told reporters.