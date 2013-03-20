WASHINGTON, March 20 The U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved a bill to avert a government shutdown next week by keeping agencies and discretionary programs funded through the fiscal year ending on Sept. 30.

The measure, approved by a 73-26 vote, must go back to the House of Representatives for final approval. It keeps in place $85 billion in automatic spending cuts, but it offers the military and some domestic agencies more flexibility to shift funds within these reduced budgets to higher-priority programs.