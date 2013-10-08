By Emily Stephenson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 8 Tourism sagged near U.S.
national parks, Washington-area workers filed more unemployment
claims and futures markets grappled with a lack of data as the
government shutdown, now in its second week, stretched across
the nation and upset many aspects of American life.
On the national seashores along North Carolina's Outer Banks
islands, business owners compared the financial magnitude of
closed beaches and waterways to that of a hurricane-forced
evacuation. Scott Geib, who sells photographs near the closed
Cape Hatteras lighthouse, said sales were way down last week
from what would normally be a good week for him in early fall.
Foreign visitors are few and far between at Rod's Steak
House in Williams, Arizona, near the Grand Canyon, owner Larry
Sanchez said. Business fell off about 25 percent by the end of
the first week the park was closed, he said.
At remote Grand Canyon National Park, where thousands of
restaurant, hotel and other workers went without pay, a Phoenix
food bank delivered about 600 boxes of food to workers.
"We got a call for help," said Beverly Damore, chief
executive of the St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance.
In Alaska, Senator Lisa Murkowski said, hunters are barred
from federal lands, placing their year's supply of game meat in
jeopardy.
"This is hunting season. This is when Alaskans are filling
their freezers for winter," Murkowski, a Republican, said during
a Senate committee hearing on Tuesday.
President Barack Obama called for "reasonable Republicans"
to pass legislation to fund the government and end the pain for
millions of tourists, workers and other Americans who rely on
federally funded services.
On their part, congressional Republicans insist that any
legislation to fund the government should also delay carrying
out Obama's signature healthcare law. Democrats have refused to
include changes to the law in a government-funding deal.
Safety personnel and other federal employees deemed
"essential" have been working without pay since the shutdown
began, but hundreds of thousands of other workers were sent
home. Lawmakers have discussed authorizing back pay after the
shutdown ends, but it is not clear if that would apply only to
"essential" staff.
The effects are being felt across the country, but the
Washington area, home to thousands of federal workers, not
surprisingly has been hit hard.
Moody's Investors Service said on Monday that it had a
negative credit outlook for the Washington area because of the
shutdown. Counties in Maryland could see income taxes hit, while
sales taxes would dip in Virginia, Moody's said.
Maureen O'Connor, public information officer for the
Maryland labor department, said about 16,000 furloughed
employees had sought unemployment benefits in the state as of
Sunday night. They would have to repay the benefits if lawmakers
wind up approving back pay for furloughed workers.
"The claims are coming in," O'Connor said. "There's a lot of
overtime being coordinated to make sure our customer service is
there for these folks."
RIPPLES WIDENING
Business leaders initially shrugged off the impact of a
shutdown, pointing out that the bigger fireworks would come if
Congress failed to raise the government's borrowing limit in
mid-October.
Washington hung out the "closed for business" sign when
federal funding ran out on Oct. 1. Now, on the eighth day of the
shutdown and with no agreement on spending in sight, the
problems of the long-term shutdown are mounting.
The Agriculture Department could not issue vital data on
sale prices for hogs and cattle around the nation, which caused
trading volume to dwindle. The industry has searched for ways to
replace the government data.
Hog farmers say USDA's daily price reports should have been
considered essential services. "It gives producers an idea what
they should be getting for hogs," said Dave Warner of the
National Pork Producers Council.
Government contractors also have found themselves in tough
spots. Humana Inc, which provides administrative
services for military health care, said on Tuesday that it had
been told to adhere to its contract for two weeks.
The federal government usually covers the cost of the actual
health benefits, but Humana said it was told it would not be
reimbursed during the shutdown period. That could leave the
company on the hook for up to $175 million worth of health
claims, Humana said.
The families of four U.S. soldiers killed by insurgents in
Afghanistan on Sunday and a Marine who died there on Saturday
will not receive the standard payment to help with funeral costs
or financial hardships, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
SOME SPARED
Not everyone was hurting on Tuesday.
Boeing Co was likely relieved after the Federal
Aviation Administration called back safety personnel from
furloughs, allowing the manufacturer to continue deliveries of
787 Dreamliners from its South Carolina plant.
For those federal employees who did head in to work in
Washington, typically crowded commuter routes have become much
easier to navigate.
Representative Dutch Ruppersberger, a Maryland Democrat,
said during an event in Washington that his commute to Capitol
Hill from Baltimore usually takes about 2-1/2 hours in traffic.
On Tuesday, Ruppersberger said the shutdown shaved an hour
off his travel time.