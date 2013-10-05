By Alyce Hinton
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Oct 5 U.S. meat packers Smithfield
Foods Inc and Cargill Inc said they will
change the methods they use to determine what price to pay for
hogs on Monday because of the partial U.S. government shutdown.
The companies typically use data from the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's Agricultural Marketing Service to determine the
cash value for hogs. However, USDA market prices have been
suspended due to the government shutdown that began on Oct. 1.
Smithfield, the largest U.S. pork packer, said in a letter
to producers on Friday that it will begin using CME Group Inc
data to price hogs. CME owns the Chicago Mercantile
Exchange, where livestock contracts are traded.
"We have determined that substituting the daily changes in
the Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog market close for the
day of harvest will most closely approximate changes in the USDA
reported price during the period of time until the USDA resumes
publishing," Smithfield said in the letter.
"This approach will be valid through October 12, 2013, at
which time we will evaluate whether or not to continue with this
interim pricing method," the letter said.
U.S. livestock markets are reeling from this week's
disruption of USDA data as packers, producers and traders depend
on daily slaughter, wholesale pork and beef prices to calculate
livestock prices. The reports were suspended, along with
thousands of other market reports, when the government shut
down.
Earlier this week, Smithfield said it was calculating the
price it paid for cash hogs based on USDA market hog prices on
Sept. 30 for each day through Oct. 4, but would change its
pricing method if the shutdown continued.
Cargill, the third largest U.S. meat processor, told
producers in a letter on Friday that it will use price data from
private firm Urner Barry to price hogs starting on Monday. Urner
Barry is closely followed by livestock packers and traders for
its meat prices and data.
Cargill said it can not guarantee the accuracy of Urner
Barry's numbers or be held responsible for any errors in them.
"It is uncertain when the government will be able to resume
its normal operations, including issuing daily swine reports,"
Cargill said in the letter. "We continue to evaluate other
methods for pricing swine for purchase."
Top U.S. meat packer Tyson Foods > told its hog
suppliers on Thursday that it will use Urner Barry data for
pricing starting on Monday.
The shutdown has elevated the profiles of companies like
Urner Barry that sell data similar to that which the government
normally provides and boosted their subscriber lists.