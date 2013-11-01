(Corrects name, committee of Republican sending letter)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON Oct 31 A senior U.S. Senate Democrat
and a high-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives
urged congressional budget negotiators on Thursday to agree on a
2014 spending level by Nov. 22 - even if they have not yet
figured out how to achieve any required savings.
Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Barbara Mikulski
and House Appropriations Committee Chairman Hal Rogers said
identifying a cap on discretionary spending was their top
priority as talks to reduce automatic, "sequester" spending cuts
began this week.
The sooner that number is determined, the better the chance
that lawmakers can pass new spending legislation in time to
avoid another government shutdown threat on Jan. 15, they said
in a letter to the leaders of the negotiating panel.
Deciding quickly on a spending level would provide budget
negotiators with an early target for the size of any potential
deal. They would then have to find savings to replace that
amount of sequester cuts.
"We believe that if an agreement on a discretionary spending
number can be reached early, it will allow for more thoughtful
and responsible spending decisions, set the parameters for the
budgetary savings that need to be reached in your budget
conference, and build momentum for a larger budget agreement,"
said Mikulski, who represents Maryland, and Rogers, from
Kentucky. Neither is on the budget negotiating panel.
They asked the panel to decide on spending caps "no later
than Dec. 2 and preferably Nov. 22," prior to the Thanksgiving
holiday.
That would provide the House and Senate appropriations
committees more time to allocate funds among the military,
federal agencies and discretionary programs ranging from
education to national parks. The process broke down before the
Oct. 1 start of the current fiscal year because of arguments
over how to distribute deep sequester spending cuts.
The budget panel, commissioned under this month's deal to
end a government shutdown, met for the first time on Wednesday.
It is not scheduled to meet again until Nov. 13, as the House is
on recess next week.
Current spending authority expires on Jan. 15, and without
new legislation, federal agencies would be forced to close again
'PICK UP THE PACE'
Responding to the letter, Democratic Representative Chris
Van Hollen, a negotiating panel member, said, "Replacing the
job-killing sequester and adopting top line budget numbers
should be a key priority of the budget negotiations.
"The Conference Committee should pick up the pace of the
negotiations so we can get an agreement by Thanksgiving (Nov.
28) and give the Appropriations Committees time to do their
work," Van Hollen said in a statement.
The so-called budget conference committee is working to find
alternative budget savings to replace all or part of $109
billion in 2014 sequester cuts - about $91 billion of which hits
discretionary spending.
More than half those cuts would fall on the U.S. military
and national security programs. Representative Mike Rogers,
Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, has warned that
the cuts, if left in place, would cause some counterterrorism
operations to be shut down, putting U.S. national security at
risk.
The defense cuts, which total about $20 billion more in 2014
than in 2013, could prove a motivator for more moderate
Republicans to find alternative savings. Some conservative
Republicans allied with the Tea Party movement have argued for
keeping the sequester cuts in place, defense cuts and all.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Peter Cooney)