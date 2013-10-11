WASHINGTON Oct 11 The Obama administration
warned on Friday that if Congress doesn't raise a cap on
government borrowing, efforts to forestall a debt default could
trigger huge legal battles that would still damage America's
creditworthiness.
Many analysts presume the administration would at least try
to prioritize payments to creditors if government coffers run so
low later this month that the Treasury is unable to cover all
its obligations. Missing non-debt obligations could cause a
recession, while missing debt payments is seen as a possible
path into an even more damaging financial crisis.
The White House has said it opposes prioritization, while
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Thursday the government's
payment systems would strain so much in the effort that it would
provoke "chaos."
Gene Sperling, a senior advisor to the president, said
prioritization would carry other risks as well.
"Even if it was technically possible, which is still very
unclear, (it) would be economically horrible for tens of
millions of people," he told a finance conference. "There would
be extraordinary litigation, massive litigation challenging our
system, challenging each payment."
"All of this would put a serious cloud over what has always
been the impeccable credit of the United States government," he
said.
The Treasury expects to the government will hit its $16.7
trillion cap on borrowing by Oct. 17 and would then have about
$30 billion in cash as well as incoming revenue to cover its
bills. Because Washington takes in only about 70 cents for every
dollar it spends, the government could begin defaulting on its
obligations soon after hitting the debt ceiling. Among
Washington's many obligations, the government is scheduled to
make debt payments on the 17th, 24th and 31st of this month.
Sperling also tried to cast doubt on the notion that Obama
could invoke the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which
some scholars read as prohibiting any sort of default. Under
this scenario, Obama would simply order Treasury to continue
borrowing even if Congress didn't raise the debt ceiling. The
White House has so far rejected this possibility.
"Let's be clear. Section 4 of the 14th Amendment does not
give the president of the United States the unilateral authority
to borrow," Sperling said.
He said even if Obama tried this strategy, it would invite
legal challenges that could roil financial markets.
"That could create the kind of uncertainty and doubt in
Treasury bills and our auctions that would in many ways
replicate the harm that would take place from a technical
default."