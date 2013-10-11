WASHINGTON Oct 11 The White House said on
Friday that even if it could pick and choose which bills to pay
should it not have enough money to pay them all, a likely legal
challenge to such a plan would still hurt America's
creditworthiness.
"Even if it was technically possible, which is still very
unclear, (it) would be economically horrible for tens of
millions of people," said Gene Sperling, a senior advisor to
President Barack Obama.
"There would be extraordinary litigation, massive litigation
challenging our system, challenging each payment," he told a
finance conference.
"All of this would put a serious cloud over what has always
been the impeccable credit of the United States government."