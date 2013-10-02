WASHINGTON Oct 2 Fearing they could miss
important intelligence, U.S. spy agencies are planning to call
back to work some of the thousands of civilian workers who have
been temporarily laid off as a result of this week's federal
government shutdown.
Director of National Intelligence James Clapper has already
authorized chiefs of the 16 U.S. spy agencies he supervises to
make revisions in their furlough arrangements, Clapper's
spokesman Shawn Turner said.
"The impact of the shutdown on the Intelligence Community's
mission is not static, it's cumulative. The employees who are on
the job are stretched thin. They're focused on the most critical
security needs," Turner said in an email on Wednesday.
"However, as this goes on and the security environment
changes, we will need to make adjustments to the number of
people we have working," Turner said. Precisely which agencies
will call back workers and how many is unclear.
Turner and other officials familiar with the issue could not
immediately explain how much legal leeway spy chiefs had to
recall furloughed employees. One official said agencies were
generally authorized to keep on board personnel needed to ensure
the shutdown does not jeopardize lives or national security.
Another official said intelligence chiefs "should be
freaking out" over the current level of furloughs because the
public will turn on them "if anything happens."
On Tuesday, Dianne Feinstein, the chair of the Senate
Intelligence Committee, said spy agencies were under
instructions to place 72 percent of their civilian work forces
on furlough during the shutdown, which has been caused by a
legislative deadlock between the Democratic-controlled Senate
and Republican-controlled House of Representatives.
Feinstein said good intelligence required that CIA officers
overseas meet with human sources and that "technical wizards ...
collect signals and imagery information."
While she did not explicitly say that the shutdown had
stopped CIA case officers meeting informants or caused the
National Security Agency to curtail electronic eavesdropping,
other officials said CIA processing of intelligence from human
sources was likely to suffer as a result of the shutdown.
Officials said that as many as 12,500 of the CIA's civilian
work force, which is believed to total around 20,000, were
initially placed on furlough.
UNPRECEDENTED
At a Senate hearing on Wednesday, Clapper and other spy
chiefs warned that the longer the shutdown continued, the more
national security could be placed in jeopardy.
"I've been in the intelligence business for about 50 years.
I've never seen anything like this," he told the hearing on U.S.
electronic eavesdropping programs at the Senate Judiciary
Committee.
"This (the shutdown) affects our global capability to
support the military, to support diplomacy and foreign policy
matters. The danger here is that this will accumulate over time.
The damage will be insidious, so each day that goes by the
jeopardy increases," he said.
Feinstein said Clapper had sent to Capitol Hill a detailed
account of how the shutdown "will cripple" spy agencies,
including the CIA and the NSA, as well as the National
Reconnaissance Office and the National Geospatial Intelligence
Agency which process information from spy satellites.
Some spy agencies, such as NSA and the Defense Intelligence
Agency, are staffed by large numbers of uniformed military
personnel, who are not affected by the government shutdown. But
Feinstein said every agency she mentioned "will lose the
majority of its workforce." She did not give specific numbers.
At Wednesday's Senate committee hearing, the director of the
NSA, General Keith Alexander, said his agency risked an exodus
of highly skilled personnel the longer the shutdown continued.
He said furloughs were hurting morale and the NSA risked losing
thousands of PhDs, computer scientists and mathematicians forced
off the job by the shutdown.