* Hopes for "grand bargain" have faded
* Obama sticks to demand for tax hikes on wealthy
* Republicans hold out for deeper spending cuts
By Richard Cowan and Fred Barbash
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 The "fiscal cliff" deadline
is days away and the U.S. Congress and President Barack Obama
have left town for Christmas.
But even if they were still here, it wouldn't have mattered,
according to Steny Hoyer, the second-ranking Democrat in the
House of Representatives. He says they were going nowhere to
resolving the disagreement over how to fix the nation's fiscal
problems.
Last month's dreams of a "grand bargain" of tax hikes and
spending cuts seem long gone. They had been reduced to more
modest bargains in mid-December, and as 2013 approaches, are on
the verge of relegation to a "stop-gap measure," at best the
sort of temporary fix that Congress undertook in 2011.
A stop-gap that puts everything off for a while but resolves
nothing is now the most promising alternative, if there is to be
one, to the across-the-board tax hikes and spending cuts
described as a "fiscal cliff" because they threaten to send the
U.S. economy plunging into another recession.
It is also the way fiscal showdowns have ended in Washington
in recent years.
Such a fix, at best, would delay the spending cuts and tax
hikes further into 2013 as well as work to address in a
long-term way a government budget that has generated deficits
exceeding $1 trillion in each of the last four years. Even
worse, it would set up a huge fight in January and February over
raising the U.S. debt ceiling, which controls the amount of
money the federal government can borrow.
Dysfunction in Washington was specifically cited as one of
the reasons rating agency Standard & Poor's cut the U.S. debt
rating to AA-plus after a battle over the debt ceiling in 2011.
That alone - not to mention going over the cliff - could lead to
another rating cut.
At worst, the new year could start with a full-fledged jump
off the 'cliff,' with an understanding, communicated to
financial markets, that Congress and the White House would come
back and try again for a solution.
Given the apparent deadlock, some congressional aides this
week said that Washington needed to begin telegraphing to Wall
Street that markets should not panic if a "fiscal cliff" deal is
not struck in December.
The goal, one aide said on condition of anonymity, is to
avoid starting 2013 with a steep stock market drop like the one
the U.S. suffered in 2008, when the country's financial industry
was falling apart and Congress was divided over what to do.
On Friday, Obama acknowledged that only small steps might be
possible with so little time remaining.
Those, the Democratic president said, would consist of
extending benefits for the long-term unemployed and keeping
income tax rates low for 98 percent of Americans - meaning
raising taxes on households with net incomes above $250,000 a
year but not for those earning less.
He held out the possibility of something "comprehensive," as
he put it, but it had a hollow ring at the close of a work week
that saw House Speaker John Boehner step back from negotiations
and pursue a partisan plan that even some of his fellow
Republicans could not stomach.
MARKET PRESSURE
The steps that Obama outlined were immediately rejected by
Republicans, who have given ground on their previous steadfast
opposition to any tax hikes but are still demanding that the
White House agree to more substantial spending cuts.
"The president has failed to offer any solution that passes
the test of balance," declared Boehner spokesman Brendan Buck,
minutes after the end of Obama's statement on Friday.
On Saturday, a spokesman for Senate Republican leader Mitch
McConnell was similarly dismissive, noting Obama's call had
neither bipartisan support nor spending cuts to ride along with
tax increases.
McConnell, on Friday, suggested bringing up a House-passed
bill that extends current tax rates for all Americans, including
the top earners, and then pushes for comprehensive tax reform
next year that theoretically could raise new revenues to help
cut deficits.
But Obama has promised repeatedly to veto any extension of
the expiring Bush-era tax cuts that fail to hike rates for the
wealthy.
And Democrats, who control the Senate, have dismissed the
McConnell idea, arguing that Obama ran his successful 2012
re-election campaign on a promise of forcing the wealthy to bear
more of the burden of deficit reduction.
Democratic aides in Congress think their own bill
implementing Obama's $250,000 income threshold, which passed the
100-member Senate in July with 51 votes, could breeze through
this month, or next year after the "fiscal cliff" is breached.
The prospect of a breach is being discussed far more
seriously now, and not just as a bluff or to set up the other
side for blame.
"I think we're going to go over the cliff," said Republican
Representative Patrick Tiberi of Ohio. "I don't see something
getting done."
In an MSNBC interview Friday, Hoyer, a 31-year veteran of
Congress from Maryland, said it wouldn't matter if everyone was
in Washington instead of on holiday.
"Frankly, we've been in town for four weeks and members
haven`t been doing much," he said, calling it "one of the least
productive times that I've been in Congress."
Even Obama speaks of "a mismatch" between how people are
thinking about the looming tax hikes and spending cuts "outside
of this town and how folks are operating here. And we've just
got to get that aligned," he said in his statement.
ITG Investment Research Chief Economist Steve Blitz on
Saturday said sliding the "fiscal cliff" negotiations into the
new year was not a huge deal. "I think markets will pressure for
a deal in January," he said.
The "pressure" could be in the form of a significant stock
market drop, which would hit workers' retirement plans, threaten
to deter consumer and business spending, and possibly rattle
other countries' economies at a time when the global economy is
far from robust.
(Additional reporting by Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Martin
Howell and Paul Simao)