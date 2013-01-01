WASHINGTON Jan 1 U.S. House Republican leaders may bring the Senate-passed "fiscal cliff" bill up for a vote if they determine they do not have enough support to amend it, a senior aide said on Tuesday.

The aide said Republican leaders were trying to determine if they could muster the needed 218 votes from their 241 members. If they fall short, the goal is to bring up the Senate-passed bill for a vote as "soon as possible," the aide said.