WASHINGTON May 7 April's U.S. budget surplus
was bigger than a year ago and the federal government ran a much
smaller deficit in the first seven months of the current fiscal
year than the previous year, the Congressional Budget Office
said on Tuesday.
The nonpartisan office projected the budget surplus in April
to be $112 billion, $52 billion more than the surplus a year
ago. That increase would have been even larger if not for a
quirk in the calendar last year, CBO said.
The deficit from October 2012 through April 2013 was $489
billion, in contrast with $720 billion over the same period a
year earlier.
The numbers point to improving fiscal health and will be a
factor in budget battles between the White House and
congressional Republicans.
The administration and Republican lawmakers both seek a
broad deal to cut the budget deficit, but clash over the
president's insistence that any reductions in spending on health
and retirement programs be offset with higher taxes.
Revenue collections were much higher at this point in fiscal
2013 than they were in fiscal 2012, and spending has been
slightly lower, the CBO said. Defense spending fell and payments
to troubled mortgage finance agencies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
were lower.
The fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 through to the end of
September.
Without the calendar distortion, which shifted some 2012
spending into March, the April 2012 surplus would have been
smaller, and the surplus this year would have been closer to $83
billion more than a year ago.
The April budget is historically in surplus because U.S.
personal income taxes are due that month. However, due to the
economic downturn and its aftermath, the surpluses in 2012 and
2013 were the first surpluses in that month since 2008, CBO
said.