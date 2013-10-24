WASHINGTON Oct 24 A new round of U.S. budget
negotiations that starts next week should focus more narrowly on
replacing automatic spending cuts rather than attempt to reach
an elusive "grand bargain," House Budget Committee Chairman Paul
Ryan said on Thursday.
Ryan told Reuters in an interview that reduced expectations
could make the talks more successful than past efforts, such as
the ill-fated budget "supercommittee" in 2011.
"My hope is that it has a better chance because we'll set
more rational expectations of what we're setting out to
achieve," said Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican.
"If we focused on doing some big grand bargain, like those
prior efforts you mention, then I don't think we'll be
successful because we'll focus on our differences. Each party
will demand that the other compromises a core principle and then
we'll get nothing done."