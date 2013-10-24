By David Lawder
WASHINGTON Oct 24 A new round of U.S. budget
negotiations starting next week should focus more narrowly on
replacing automatic spending cuts rather than attempt to reach
an elusive "grand bargain," House Budget Committee Chairman Paul
Ryan said on Thursday.
Ryan told Reuters in an interview that reduced expectations
could make the talks more successful than past efforts, such as
the failure of the 2011 "supercommittee" to find $1.2 trillion
in savings.
"My hope is that it has a better chance because we'll set
more rational expectations of what we're setting out to
achieve," said Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican.
"If we focused on doing some big grand bargain, like those
prior efforts ... then I don't think we'll be successful because
we'll focus on our differences. Each party will demand that the
other compromises a core principle and then we'll get nothing
done."
Ryan, who will lead Republicans on the 29-member negotiating
panel that convenes on Oct. 30, said there is a better chance of
finding common ground with Democrats on "smarter" spending cuts
to replace the across-the-board reductions to discretionary
spending. He said these include reductions and reforms to
expensive federal benefits programs known as entitlements, such
as Social Security, Medicare and some farm subsidy programs.
He noted that President Barack Obama has proposed some
entitlement changes, such as a lower inflation gauge for the
Social Security retirement program's cost-of-living increases.
His Democratic counterpart, Senate Budget Committee Chairwoman
Patty Murray, also has proposed some ways to reduce healthcare
costs.
And both parties want to mitigate the sequester's impact,
especially with another $109 billion round of cuts due to launch
on Jan. 15 - the same date that the latest stopgap spending
extension ends. Military programs favored by Republicans would
bear more than half of those cuts.
Ryan reiterated his long-standing opposition to any further
tax revenue increases as part of the budget negotiations, saying
that a major tax hike for the wealthiest Americans in January
was already hurting the economy.
Top Democrats on the negotiating panel say that proposals
such as the cost-of-living change or charging wealthier seniors
more for their Medicare healthcare coverage will not be offered
unless Republicans are willing to raise revenue from elimination
of some tax breaks.
"If people see this conference as an excuse to raise taxes,
I don't think it's going to be successful," he said.
If the two sides remain at loggerheads over revenues and
entitlement cuts, then he said the sequester cuts will simply
remain in place.
"It's not our preferred route to reducing deficit and
spending, but it works," he said. "If we can't replace these
spending cuts with smarter spending cuts, then we'll take what
we have."
He also said that he believes that the panel can help ease
some sequester pain on federal agencies and the military by
offering them more flexibility to spend their reduced budgets
more effectively.