WASHINGTON Nov 21 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday he hopes budget talks can lead to a fiscal 2014 spending plan, but if they fail Republicans intend to pursue a stop-gap measure that keeps automatic "sequester" spending cuts in place.

If the talks fail to provide government funding ahead of a Jan. 15 deadline, Boehner said he hopes the House is prepared to pass a temporary spending bill at levels set by the Budget Control Act, which specifies a $967 billion discretionary spending level after the automatic cuts start in January.