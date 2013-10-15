WASHINGTON Oct 15 U.S. Senate negotiations to
lift the U.S. debt limit and reopen the federal government were
suspended on Tuesday until House Speaker John Boehner can work
out a fiscal plan that can proceed in the House of
Representatives, Senator Richard Durbin said.
Durbin, the second-ranking Democrat in the Senate, said that
Boehner hobbled bipartisan Senate negotiations on Tuesday by
floating a plan that was immediately shot down by White House
and Democrats.
Now, Durbin told reporters, Senate Republican leader Mitch
McConnell is in the position of having to wait for some signal
on the next steps from Boehner before he takes any further
moves.
"McConnell is waiting on Boehner and Boehner is waiting on
his caucus," Durbin said.