By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 16 Businesses would get billions
of dollars in tax assistance on a permanent basis, while
middle-class Americans would make gains too, under a
$680-billion tax package hurtling toward approval with
bipartisan support in the U.S. Congress on Wednesday.
In the closest thing to a grand bargain on taxes in years,
the package would be a major win for corporate lobbyists and
Republicans. It would also offer aid to low-income parents,
students, teachers and others, attracting Democrats' support.
The House of Representatives was slated to vote on the
package on Thursday, and the Senate as soon as Friday. It would
then go to President Barack Obama, a Democrat. The White House
issued a statement on Wednesday in support of the package.
In a move that was helping to overcome disputes that have
frustrated previous attempts to overhaul the same tax
provisions, the package was being closely linked procedurally in
Congress to a $1.1-trillion spending bill that must be approved
within days to avert a government shutdown.
Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, formerly the chairman of
the House tax committee, called the tax package a "huge win for
families, for job creators, for certainty for our economy."
The largest and costliest component of it would be making
the business research and development (R&D) tax credit
permanent, costing taxpayers $113 billion over 10 years.
The R&D credit is now subject to periodic congressional
review as part of a list of "temporary" tax breaks known as the
"extenders" that Congress has routinely renewed for years.
Like the R&D credit, other business tax breaks would be made
permanent, including one on business depreciation, with a
10-year cost of $28 billion; one on "active financing" that lets
businesses shelter profits overseas, costing $78 billion; and
one on business expensing, costing $77 billion.
In addition, "extenders" items geared to middle-class
Americans would also be made permanent, including the child tax
credit, costing $87 billion; the American Opportunity tax credit
for college students, costing $80 billion; and the earned income
credit for low-income wage earners, costing $30 billion.
Congress's Joint Committee on Taxation said the tax
provisions in the package and the spending bill would increase
U.S. budget deficits by around $680 billion over 10 years.
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said the deal was
driven by Republicans and "practically an immorality" because it
includes massive "giveaways" to special interests and big
corporations with no offsetting savings.
(Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Lisa Shumaker)