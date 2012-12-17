(adds Boehner's new offer on revenue, recasts top of story)
* Boehner tax rate offer shifts negotiations to price
* Obama faces stiff Democratic opposition to Medicare cuts
* Republicans see debt limit as leverage for cuts
* Top tax rate would revert to 39.6 pct under Boehner offer
By David Lawder and Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, Dec 16 The first real movement in
the "fiscal cliff" talks began on Sunday, with Republican House
Speaker John Boehner edging slightly closer to President Barack
Obama's key demands as they try to avert the steep tax hikes and
spending cuts set to take effect unless Congress intervenes by
Dec. 31.
But Boehner's new positions, on tax rates and the total
amount of new revenue to be included in a deficit-reduction
deal, were still far from those held by Obama.
And the two sides have yet to make headway on tough issues
such as entitlements, with the Republicans wanting far more than
Democrats are likely to tolerate in cuts to Medicaid and
Medicare, the government healthcare programs for the poor and
seniors.
Sources familiar with the Obama-Boehner talks confirmed that
Boehner proposed extending low tax rates for everyone who has
earned less than $1 million, and rates would rise for wages
above that. Obama wants that threshold set at $250,000.
Under current law, the 35 percent top tax rate is scheduled
to expire on Jan. 1, and would automatically go to 39.6 percent
- where it was during the Clinton administration.
Boehner also has increased to $1 trillion his figure for
total revenue, compared to Obama's figure of $1.4 trillion. The
balance of a 10-year deficit-reduction plan would come from
spending cuts.
The White House has not accepted the Boehner proposals.
The Boehner offer to accept a tax rate increase for the
wealthiest Americans knocks down a key Republican road block to
a deal resolving the year-end "fiscal cliff."
The question now boils down to what President Barack Obama
offers in return. Such major questions, still unanswered so
close to the end of the year suggest, however, that no spending
and tax agreement is imminent.
With just over two weeks before the fiscal cliff's $600
billion in automatic tax hikes and spending cuts are triggered,
threatening a new recession, there is little time to craft a
comprehensive deal that will satisfy both Democrats and
Republicans.
Until the latest Republican offer Boehner had insisted on
extending all of the Bush era's lower tax rates. A rising chorus
of business executives also had urged Republicans to agree to
this.
Some lawmakers and congressional aides had predicted that
Republicans, once serious negotiations began, might try to raise
the $250,000 threshold, say to $500,000 or $1 million. They also
speculated that Republicans, if forced into a tax rate hike on
the upper-income groups, might seek a smaller increase, say to
around 37 percent.
Although the White House has not accepted Boehner's gambit,
it could push negotiations away from entrenched, ideological
positions.
"Boehner has now accepted the premise of higher rates. So
now we're just arguing over details. I think it's a significant
step," said Greg Valliere, chief political strategist at Potomac
Research Group.
A framework deal spelling out tax revenue and spending cut
targets to be finalized in the new year could be possible,
Valliere said.
"Boehner's offer to allow tax rates to go up for taxpayers
earning over $1 million fundamentally transforms fiscal cliff
negotiations," added Sean West, U.S. policy analyst at Eurasia
Group, a political risk consultancy.
In a note to clients, West wrote that it signals,
significantly, that Boehner ultimately believes a deal to avoid
the cliff is still possible.
"The political burden is now shifted back to the president,
who must be willing to take on his party in order to get a deal
Boehner can ultimately pass. We do not think the president will
overreach: Obama will work with Boehner to get to a deal."
There are still several critical elements to a deal besides
a tax rate increase on the wealthy, including Republican demands
to cut spending on social programs.
Changes to the expensive Medicare and Medicaid health care
programs for the elderly and the poor could be central to any
deal, which must also include an increase in the federal debt
limit needed by the end of February.
DEMANDS SOCIAL PROGRAM CUTS
Boehner conditioned his tax rate increase offer on Obama's
agreement to cuts in social program spending, often called
entitlements.
Many Republican lawmakers want to raise the eligibility age
for Medicare to 67 from 65. They also want to link Medicare to
the income of recipients, making wealthier retirees pay more for
their care.
Currently, Medicare does have some means testing, charging
higher premiums for coverage of doctors visits and prescription
drugs to individuals earning more than $85,000 and married
couples earning more than $170,000. Only about 5 percent of
recipients pay these higher premiums.
Thus far, Obama has offered only about $400 billion in
10-year entitlement savings, mostly through small adjustments in
reining in health care costs - not fundamental changes such as
raising the eligibility age.
And just as Boehner faces opposition in his own party to
raising any tax rates, Obama faces opposition to cuts to
Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security from Democrats, who
pledged in election campaigns they would protect these programs.
A major bloc of congressional Democrats has already signaled
they will not accept major cutbacks in Medicare as part of any
fiscal cliff deal.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California and
Maryland Representative Chris Van Hollen of Maryland are among
the high ranking Democrats in the House who have come out
forcefully in recent days against raising the age for
eligibility for Medicare to 67 years of age.
"Given the level of savings that is being talked about from
Medicare, you can't get it all from providers and drug makers,"
said Paul Heldman, an analyst at Potomac Research, which tracks
Washington policy for investors.
"So opponents of raising the eligibility age have reason to
believe beneficiaries will take some sort of hit if a mega-deal
is cut," he said.
If Republicans are not successful in securing entitlement
program cuts in exchange for a tax-rate increase on the wealthy,
they are adamant about using a debt-limit increase as leverage
to overhaul Social Security and Medicare.
The U.S. Treasury expects to reach its $16.4 trillion
statutory debt cap by year-end, and will exhaust its remaining
borrowing capacity around mid-February, risking a potential
default.
Louisiana Republican Representative John Fleming, a member
of the conservative Tea Party caucus who has never voted to
increase the debt ceiling, said he would support a debt limit
hike if it were part of a deal to make Medicare and Social
Security sustainable.
The pace of activity could pick up the coming week.
House Republicans were told to prepare for a possible
weekend session next week, potentially interrupting travel plans
for the long Christmas holiday weekend.
House Majority Leader Eric Cantor scheduled "possible
legislation related to expiring provisions of law," a reference
to the expiring tax cuts, for the end of the week, portending a
weekend session. Cantor has said the House would meet through
the Christmas holidays and beyond.
(Additional reporting by Thomas Ferraro, Rachelle Younglai,
Richard Cowan and Kim Dixon; Editing by Fred Barbash, Todd
Eastham and Jackie Frank)