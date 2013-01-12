* Payroll tax hike could suck $125 billion from households
* Higher taxes to keep economic growth lackluster
* Americans already cutting back on spending
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Jan 12 Americans are beginning to
feel the pinch from Washington's decision to embrace austerity
measures aimed at bringing down the nation's budget deficit.
Paychecks across the country have shrunk over the last week
due to higher federal tax rates, and workers are already cutting
back on spending, which will drag on the economy this year.
In Warren, Rhode Island, Ben DeCastro got his first paycheck
on Friday in which taxes on his wages rose by 2 percentage
points. That works out to about $30 a week.
"You sit back and do the calculation, and that's $30 I'm not
going to spend at a restaurant," said DeCastro.
He said he worries that people hit by higher taxes will
spend less at the chain of furniture stores where he works as a
marketing manager.
Politicians in Washington made much hubbub last week about a
bipartisan deal to soften or postpone some $600 billion in
scheduled tax hikes and government spending cuts. President
Barack Obama said the deal would shield 98 percent of Americans
from a middle-class tax hike.
Nevertheless, for most workers, rich and poor alike, taxes
went up on Dec. 31 as a temporary payroll tax cut expired. That
cut - a 2 percentage point reduction in a levy that funds Social
Security - was put in place two years ago to help the economy,
which was still smarting from the 2007-09 recession.
About 160 million workers pay this tax, and the increase
will cost the average worker about $700 a year, according to the
Tax Policy Center, a Washington think tank.
"It stinks," said Beverly Renfroe, an accountant for a
realty firm in Jackson, Mississippi. "I definitely noticed a
decrease."
The pain will trickle through the economy over the next few
weeks. Already, the new rate of 6.2 percent has trimmed
paychecks for about half of the 200,000 employees whose
paychecks are processed by Advantage Payroll Services, a payroll
firm based in Auburn, Maine.
"HEADWIND TO GROWTH"
Economists estimate the payroll tax hike will reduce
household incomes by a collective $125 billion this year. Some
households could reduce contributions to retirement accounts or
other savings, but most are also expected to cut back on
spending.
That alone could reduce economic growth this year by about
0.6 percentage point, said Michael Feroli, an economist at
JPMorgan in New York City.
"The headwind to growth should be noticeable," he said.
Most mainstream economists say the government should still
be trying to stimulate the economy by lowering taxes or raising
spending to help bring down the 7.8 percent jobless rate.
Even Federal Reserve Chairman Ban Bernanke has said Congress
could consider short-term stimulus measures if they can be
coupled with a plan to tame the deficit over the long run.
But a consensus has emerged between Congress and the White
House that the federal government should step up the pace at
which it cuts the deficit, which ballooned during the recession.
That decision is having repercussions across the country.
In Bergenfield, New Jersey, Evelyn Weiss Francisco has put
off plans to upgrade her cell phone and thinks she might go to
fewer music concerts. A director at a public relations firm, she
thinks the higher payroll taxes will cost her about $1,000 this
year.
Some Americans will also pay higher income taxes this year.
Congress and Obama let income tax rates rise for households
making more than $450,000 a year, a partial repeal of tax cuts
put in place under President George W. Bush. The wealthy will
also pay a new tax to help fund a health insurance reform passed
in 2010.
These will have a smaller impact on the wider economy
because they affect fewer people. But taken together, this
year's tax hikes could subtract a full percentage point from
growth, Feroli said.
Most economists see economic growth of roughly 2 percent
this year, a lackluster pace held back by the government's
austerity measures that is likely to do little to reduce
unemployment.
Failure to postpone government spending cuts due to begin
around March would slow growth more, further frustrating the
economic recovery.
DROP THAT BAGEL
The blow to the economy from the tax hikes will hurt the
most during the first half of the year as people adapt to their
smaller paychecks.
Consumer spending, which drives more than two thirds of the
economy, will likely grow at a mere 1 percent annual rate in the
first quarter, and 1.5 percent in the second, said Sven Jari
Stehn, an economist at Goldman Sachs in New York.
Nicki Hagen, who received her first reduced paycheck on Jan.
4 and then another on Friday, estimates the higher taxes will
shrink her paychecks by about $10 a week.
She has already started holding back from coffee-and-bagel
runs made by coworkers at the home improvement company where she
works as an office administrator in New York City.
She expects a much bigger hit to her family's income when
her husband gets his first paycheck for 2013 on Tuesday.
The two will then sit down and figure out how to budget
their money. They might cut cable channels, or take vacation
days when their daughter is out of school to save on babysitter
expenses.
"This is going to affect our lives," she said.