WASHINGTON, March 14 President Barack Obama and
Republican senators on Thursday discussed the possibility of
working on a stand-alone corporate tax reform bill, although no
decisions were made during their meeting in the U.S. Capitol.
Freshman Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona told reporters that
the idea was raised by fellow Republican Senator Patrick Toomey
of Pennsylvania and that Obama was open to the idea.
Obama, according to senators, said he would support a
revenue-neutral corporate tax reform effort - a message the
president also delivered to House of Representatives Republicans
on Wednesday. But Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell
expressed some reservations over doing corporate tax reform
without comprehensive changes to the U.S. tax code.