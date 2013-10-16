NEW YORK Oct 16 Yields on U.S. Treasury
securities due this month fell from five-year highs on Wednesday
on reports that U.S. Senate negotiations to raise the country's
debt limit are nearing completion.
A Senate Democratic aide said that a deal could be announced
soon.
The reports caused short-term debt yields to fall after a
dramatic selloff earlier on Wednesday, as fears that lawmakers
could let negotiations drag on increased aversion to debt at
risk of delayed payments.
Money market funds, banks and others have been avoiding
Treasuries that mature in late October and early November and
the risk aversion has begun to seep into the $5 trillion
repurchase agreement market, which many financial institutions
rely on for short-term loans.
Interest rates on T-bills due Oct. 24 last
traded at 0.41 percent on Wednesday in highly volatile activity.
They fell as low as 0.22 percent on reports of an impending
agreement on raising the debt ceiling. They traded as high as
0.72 percent.
While concerns over a potential default have been largely
contained to short-term rate markets, many feared that turmoil
may spread to other assets if an agreement to raise the debt
ceiling is not reached soon.
"There is a specific risk that if the T-bills don't turn
into money, the holders of T-bills need to get funding
elsewhere, but the broader issue is if the government defaulted
then it will make people sell stocks and risky assets more
generally," said James Sweeney, senior global strategist at
Credit Suisse in New York.
The cost to borrow overnight with loans backed by Treasuries
also jumped to around 0.35 percent earlier on Wednesday. These
had traded at around 0.10 percent before fears over the debt
ceiling came to the fore.