May 31 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Friday said the Obama administration was suspending investments in the Government Securities Investment fund, the largest of its cash-management tools to stay under the debt limit.

The move allows Treasury to free up $160 billion in borrowing capacity by not reinvesting the assets in the so-called G-Fund, which it normally does on a daily basis.

In a letter to leaders of Congress, Lew said the G-Fund would be made whole once the debt limit is increased.

The Treasury currently expects it can pay U.S. obligations through at least Sept. 2 with no debt limit increase.

Many private analysts have said the Treasury was not likely to run out of options until sometime in October, while the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office has said the government might not exhaust its emergency measures until November.

Following are other steps that Treasury can take or already has taken to extend its borrowing capacity by a total of $260 billion.

SUSPEND OTHER FEDERAL EMPLOYEE RETIREMENT FUNDS

Treasury last week suspended investment in another government pension fund, the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund, through Aug. 2, a move that will free up $19 billion in headroom under the debt limit.

Investments in another fund, the Postal Service Retiree Health Benefits Fund, were also suspended, but both funds must be made whole once the debt limit is increased. Federal retiree and employee benefits would be unaffected by the move.

SUSPEND STATE, LOCAL GOVERNMENT SECURITIES

The Treasury also has already suspended sales of State and Local Government Series securities, known as "slugs," which are special low-interest Treasury securities offered to state and local governments to temporarily invest proceeds from municipal bond sales. Slugs, which count against the debt limit, have been suspended several times over the last 20 years to avoid hitting the debt ceiling. Taking this action allows Treasury to issue less debt. The bonds account for about $4 billion to $17 billion of the government's debt issuance per month.

EXCHANGE STABILIZATION FUND

The Treasury said it could dip into this seldom-used fund earmarked to stabilize currency rates and access the dollar balance to avoid debt issuance. Created during the Great Depression to contribute to exchange rate stability, the fund was used in March 2011 when Group of Seven nations intervened to halt a surge in the yen after Japan was struck by a major earthquake. It was also employed as a backstop to guarantee money market mutual funds during the financial crisis from September 2008 to September 2009. The Treasury would not have to restore lost interest earnings to the fund.

ISSUE MORE CASH MANAGEMENT BILLS

One option the Treasury did not mention is the possibility of cutting issuance of longer-term government debt in favor of heavier reliance on short-term cash management bills to gain more day-to-day control over debt outstanding. Cash management bills are typically issued for days, compared to normal Treasury bill maturities of four weeks to one year. However, this is unlikely to buy much time and officials are wary of making any major shifts in the Treasury's debt issuance calendar, which could upset markets.

SUSPEND SAVINGS BONDS

Treasury secretaries in the past have halted sales of U.S. savings bonds to the public during debt limit impasses, but the Treasury said that this would be of little or no benefit as it would not free up borrowing authority and would only prevent small amounts of new debt from being issued.

SWAP FEDERAL FINANCING BANK DEBT

The Federal Financing Bank can issue up to $15 billion in debt on behalf of other government agencies that is not subject to the debt limit. So the Treasury could exchange FFB debt for other debt to reduce the total amount subject to the limit. However, the Treasury said it was not electing to use this measure as it was of little use. (Compiled by Reuters Washington economics team; Editing by Andrew Hay, James Dalgleish and Eric Beech)