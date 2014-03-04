By Andy Sullivan
| WASHINGTON, March 4
WASHINGTON, March 4 President Barack Obama and
Republicans in Congress both believe the United States'
job-training system is in need of an overhaul. That's where the
consensus ends.
In his budget request for the coming fiscal year, Obama
proposes more than $7.7 billion in new spending to set up new
apprenticeship and on-the-job training programs and restore
funding to existing programs that have been cut in recent years.
His plan also would take limited steps to streamline the
government's tangle of 47 overlapping job programs, though it
falls far short of the aggressive reforms that Republicans want.
The emphasis on job training in a budget that includes few
other spending hikes could help Obama's Democrats appeal to
voters who remain anxious about the slow pace of job creation
even as the unemployment rate has fallen to 6.6 percent from a
high of 10 percent in 2009.
The proposal would devote new resources to a system that
often struggles to match workers with available jobs, especially
the "middle skill" positions that provide a livable wage.
Obama described the system as a "maze of confusing training
programs" in his 2012 State of the Union address. Congress was
supposed to update the system a decade ago but has not yet
agreed on how to tackle the problem.
Like many other elements of Obama's 1,656-page budget, his
job training proposals have only a slim chance of becoming law.
Congress is unlikely to approve the billions of dollars in
additional spending that Obama is seeking, and Republicans who
control the House of Representatives want to scale back the
system, not expand it.
Still, the budget serves as a map of Democratic priorities
as lawmakers gear up for the November congressional elections.
Taking a page from countries like Germany, Obama would spend
$6 billion over four years to double the number of
apprenticeships in the United States through a new program that
pairs community colleges with employers.
He would spend $1 billion next year to provide 600,000 jobs
for low-income young people through a Summer Jobs Plus program,
and $2 billion on a new program to train 1 million people who
have been out of work for more than six months.
Another new program would eliminate the difference between
programs for those who lost their jobs due to foreign
competition and those who were laid off for other reasons. It
would cost $3.7 billion next year.
He also would restore $750 million that has been cut from
existing programs.
Obama's proposal contains some reforms to the existing
system. He would dedicate $140 million in new spending to
improve the 2,500 local employment centers the government funds
through the Workforce Investment Act.
He also has directed Vice President Joe Biden to lead a
review of the system to yield broader reforms.
That did not impress Republicans, who have lined up behind a
dramatic overhaul of a system they termed a "bureaucratic
nightmare" in the budget plan they passed last year.
"The president wants to make an existing maze of programs
even more costly and confusing. Spending more money on broken
programs will not provide the support our most vulnerable
children, workers, and families desperately need," House
Education and Workforce Committee Chairman John Kline said in a
prepared statement.
A Republican bill that passed the House on a party-line vote
last year would eliminate 35 training programs and give local
employers more input in how the system operates. The bill has
stalled in the Democratic-controlled Senate.
Nearly all of the government's 47 job-training programs
overlap with other federal services, according to the U.S.
Government Accountability Office.
(Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Jim Loney)