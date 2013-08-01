WASHINGTON Aug 1 Republicans in the U.S. Senate blocked passage of a $54 billion spending bill for transportation and housing projects on Thursday, setting up a major clash on spending levels in September that could risk a government shutdown.

The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 54-43 to end debate on the measure, failing to achieve the 60 votes needed to advance to a simple up-or-down majority vote. On Wednesday, the majority Republicans in House of Representatives halted consideration of a much more austere, $44 billion transportation and housing bill amid a lack of support within the party.