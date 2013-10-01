WASHINGTON Oct 1 The partial shutdown of the
U.S. government would probably not buy the government much more
time to raise its limit on borrowing in order to avert a default
on the nation's obligations, a Treasury spokesperson said on
Tuesday.
The Treasury expects the government will no longer be able
to add to the national debt legally by October 17 unless
Congress authorizes more borrowing to pay the nation's bills.
"It is unlikely that a brief government shutdown would
materially alter Treasury's forecasts," a Treasury spokesperson
said.
However, a prolonged shutdown might be able to buy the
government some time before its borrowing capacity runs out.
"If the shutdown lasts all month, then it might push back a
few days," said Brian Collins, an analyst and budget expert at
the Bipartisan Policy Center, a think tank in Washington.
The Treasury estimated last month it would have about $30
billion in cash left to pay the nation's bills when it runs out
of borrowing capacity. It would then rely on those funds and
incoming revenue to pay the country's obligations.
The Bipartisan Policy Center estimates the nation would
begin defaulting on some obligations between Oct. 18 and Nov. 5.