Nov 9 U.S President Barack Obama, fresh from
his re-election victory, will have to turn his attention quickly
to naming a new Treasury Secretary, one of the most powerful
positions in world finance.
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will stay through
inauguration day, Jan. 21, the White House said, leaving Obama
to find someone else to take on the challenge of working with a
fractious Congress to push through tough budget and tax reforms.
Below is a list of potential successors for Geithner:
JACK LEW
Lew is currently Obama's chief of staff. The former White
House budget office director and one-time State Department
deputy helped negotiate a deal to raise the nation's debt
ceiling last year. Lew previously worked as chief operating
officer of Citigroup's alternative investments. He also served
as former President Bill Clinton's budget chief and as a top
domestic policy adviser to then-House Speaker Tip O'Neill.
ERSKINE BOWLES
Bowles, who served as President Clinton's chief of staff,
was tapped by Obama to co-chair a bipartisan deficit-reduction
panel along with former Senator Alan Simpson, a Republican. The
plan devised by their panel called for $3 in spending cuts for
every $1 in new revenue. Bowles co-founded private investment
firm Carousel Capital and was a partner at another private
investment firm, Forstmann Little & Co.
ROGER ALTMAN
Altman is co-founder and executive chairman of investment
firm Evercore Partners. He served as deputy Treasury Secretary
during the Clinton administration and also served at the
Treasury under former President Jimmy Carter. Altman started his
investment banking career at the now-defunct Lehman Brothers. He
had a heart transplant while working at Evercore, and while
waiting for his new heart is said to have given advice on a
multi-billion-dollar takeover deal from his hospital bed.
GENE SPERLING
Sperling serves as Obama's National Economic Council
director, a position he also held under Clinton. Before taking
up his latest post, Sperling was a Treasury counselor under
Geithner, providing policy advice on fiscal issues, job creation
and other domestic policies
LAURENCE FINK
Fink is a founder and chief executive of BlackRock, the
world's largest asset manager. BlackRock was among the U.S.
fixed income companies chosen to help the federal government
mitigate the financial crisis by managing its program to sop up
toxic assets from the market. Fink has long been rumored to be
interested in the job.
SHERYL SANDBERG
Sandberg is chief operating officer at Facebook. She served
as a Treasury official in the Clinton administration and was
previously Google's vice president of online sales and
operations.