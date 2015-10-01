(Adds details from letter, background)
WASHINGTON Oct 1 The federal government will
hit a legal debt limit and be unable to borrow more money around
Nov. 5, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Thursday.
In a letter to U.S. Congressional leaders, Lew said the
federal government would likely have less than $30 billion in
cash at that point, straining its ability to pay its
obligations.
"I respectfully urge Congress to take action as soon as
possible and raise the debt limit," Lew said.
The federal government is currently scraping just under its
$18 trillion legal debt cap, with political wrangling over
fiscal policy putting Washington at risk of not being able to
pay its bills.
Lew said that the latest corporate and individual tax
receipts received by the Treasury were lower than previously
projected and trust fund investments higher, resulting in a net
decrease in money available to the U.S. government.
While Congress on Wednesday averted a government shutdown by
passing a stop-gap measure to extend funding to federal agencies
until mid-December, there has yet to be a deal reached on
addressing the nation's debt limit.
Earlier this week, U.S. House Speaker John Boehner left open
the possibility of advancing an increase to the debt limit
before he resigns from Congress on Oct. 30.
Analysts and officials have warned that missing payments
could lead to economic calamity. The Treasury already came close
to missing payments in 2011 and 2013 when Congress delayed
increasing the borrowing limit.
