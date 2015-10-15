BRIEF-New Mountain Finance says priced underwritten offering of 5 mln shares at $14.60/shr
* New mountain finance corporation announces pricing of 5,000,000 shares of common stock
WASHINGTON Oct 15 The federal government will hit a legal debt limit and be unable to borrow more money no later than Nov. 3, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Thursday.
In a letter to U.S. Congressional leaders, Lew added that a remaining cash balance of less than $30 billion would swiftly deplete.
"In fact, we do not foresee any reasonable scenario in which it would last for an extended period of time," Lew said, as he urged Congress to raise the debt limit.
OTTAWA, April 4 Canada swung to an unexpected trade deficit in February as exports tumbled by the most in nearly a year, dampened by a decrease in shipments of aircraft and canola, data from Statistics Canada showed on Tuesday.