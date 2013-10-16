(Repeats Oct 15 item to adjust table formatting to include links to live prices of securities, scaling of amounts in $thousands) Oct 15 The owners of more than 20 U.S. Treasury securities are most at risk as the U.S. Congress struggles to resolve an impasse that threatens a default on the U.S. debt, with the Federal Reserve almost certainly the largest holder in the crosshairs. The Treasury notes, worth an aggregate of $773.3 billion, either mature or are due an interest payment of about $6 billion on Oct. 31. Another roughly $300 billion of short-term T-bills maturing through that date are expected to be rolled over using proceeds from bill auctions occurring before then. As a result of the large interest payment due that date, and $58 billion in other obligations coming due the following day, many analysts have circled Oct. 31 as a possible date for default if Congress has still failed to reach an agreement to raise the U.S. government's $16.7 trillion debt ceiling. Uncertainty about how the Treasury expects to manage that potential problem has put pressure on many of the individual Treasury notes and bills that have a payment due on Oct. 31. For instance, the yield on the off-the-run 2-year Treasury note that matures Oct. 31 - which was auctioned on Oct. 25, 2011, with a coupon of 0.25 percent - shot to an all-time high of about 0.73 percent on Tuesday following news that negotiations to resolve the impasse had broken down. The Fed owns about $135.65 billion, or 17.5 percent of the T-notes owed a payment on Oct. 31, and has a slice of 21 of the 23 securities at risk of a missed payment that day. Its holdings range from 1 percent or less of the amounts outstanding in the notes maturing within the next two years to more than 50 percent of several issues maturing between three and seven years from now. The Fed has been accumulating Treasuries rapidly through its aggressive stimulus program called quantitative easing, in which it buys $45 billion a month of Treasuries and $40 billion of mortgage-backed securities. It owned $2.09 trillion of Treasuries as of Oct. 9, Fed data shows. Its largest holding due an Oct. 31 payment is $19.8 billion of the $29.8 billion outstanding of 7-year notes due April 30, 2019,. With an annual coupon of 1.25 percent, the Fed would be owed a semi-annual interest payment on the note of $123.75 million. Following is the full list of Treasury notes and bills either maturing by or with an interest payment due by Oct. 31, as well as the amount of each held by the Fed: RIC/CUSIP Date Fed Owns Total Fed Issued ($,000) Outstanding Pct ($,000) 10/18/2012 0 119,994,151 0.000 4/25/2013 0 93,000,000 0.000 5/2/2013 0 89,000,135 0.000 10/31/2011 744 36,331,605 0.002 10/31/2008 360 25,063,373 0.001 4/30/2012 358 35,940,323 0.001 4/30/2009 837 36,213,142 0.002 10/31/2012 0 34,999,624 0.000 10/31/2009 792 42,010,655 0.002 4/30/2013 0 34,998,964 0.000 4/30/2010 449,940,000 42,891,990 1.049 11/1/2010 474 35,717,605 0.001 5/2/2011 13,795,217 37,208,713 37.075 4/30/2009 13,575,965 26,901,046 50.466 10/31/2011 1,330,744 36,330,376 3.663 11/2/2009 5,198,257 31,764,277 16.365 4/30/2012 1,517,358 35,940,338 4.222 4/30/2010 12,390,620 32,682,412 37.912 10/31/2012 5,280,000 35,000,020 15.086 11/1/2010 3,323,478 29,594,504 11.230 4/30/2013 3,805,000 34,999,543 10.872 5/2/2011 19,019,665 30,829,673 61.693 10/31/2011 17,472,617 30,102,650 58.043 4/30/2012 19,828,153 29,779,201 66.584 10/31/2012 14,657,000 29,000,049 50.541 4/30/2013 3,999,000 29,000,051 13.790 * Source: U.S. Treasury/U.S. Federal Reserve (Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Paul Simao)