Sept 30 As many as a million U.S. government
employees were making urgent plans on Monday for a possible
midnight shutdown, with their unions urging Congress to strike a
last-minute deal.
To avoid sending hundreds of thousands of workers across the
country home without pay, lawmakers must act within hours, but
it was unclear if an agreement could be reached in time.
On the streets of Washington at midday, federal worker Gary
Peyton Hardaway, 30, said he faced possible furlough, but that
he was "optimistic" a deal could be reached.
If not, he predicted a shutdown would be short in duration.
"At that point, pretty much Congress and the whole world will
realize how serious it is," Hardaway told Reuters.
If Congress fails to approve a spending bill before Tuesday,
between 800,000 and 1 million government workers will be forced
to take unpaid time off.
Only "essential" personnel at national parks, federal
courthouses, food stamp programs, passport offices and other
agencies funded by congressional appropriations would keep
working until the government is authorized to spend money again.
Nearly 2.8 million people were employed by the federal
government as of September 2012, according to the U.S. Office of
Personnel Management. Not all, however, are at agencies that
would be affected by a shutdown.
The American Federation of Government Employees, the largest
federal employee union, estimated half its 670,000 members would
be furloughed, while the other half, deemed essential, would
work, but not get paid until after a deal is reached.
"Half will be told to stay home without pay, half will be
told to come to work without pay," spokesman Tim Kauffman said.
If there is a shutdown, union leaders said, they would
pressure Congress to ensure that furloughed federal employees
are also paid after the fact. Congress would have to authorize
such payments, as it did for workers affected by the last
government shutdown in late 1995 and early 1996.
"The National Treasury Employees Union will be leading the
fight to make that happen," the union's president, Colleen
Kelley, told Reuters, adding that 90 percent of the workforce it
represented at the Internal Revenue Service was facing furlough.
In a shutdown, taxes would not be collected; audits would
not be done; and a skeleton crew at the IRS would not be
providing taxpayer guidance, Kelley said.
IRS workers have already had to take off three unpaid days
from work since May due to the automatic budget cuts known as
the sequester. "The non-stop questions about the future are
something that is very disheartening to longtime federal
employees, they're tired," Kelley said.
The American Federation of Government Employees had
conference calls set for Monday night to answer questions from
members about what to expect if furloughed. An online campaign
encourages members to call lawmakers, write letters to the
editor and organize picket lines in their cities.
A 43-year-old IRS worker facing furlough, who asked not to
be identified due to the nature of his work, told Reuters his
office was "completely distracted" by the looming shutdown.
"I'm mostly sorry for the state of our government," he said.
"It's an embarrassment for the country that the government can't
get simple things done."