WASHINGTON Oct 17 The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday cancelled the crop production and supply/demand reports originally scheduled for release on Oct. 11.

A cattle report due for release on Friday has been postponed, USDA said. It did not provide an alternative date. Two weeks of crop progress updates were also scrapped.

Employees at USDA returned to work on Thursday after many were furloughed on Oct. 1 by a partial government shutdown. USDA said it has not been able to do the necessary data collection and analysis.

(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)