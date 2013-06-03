WASHINGTON, June 3 Setting up a new fiscal
showdown, the White House on Monday issued a veto threat on two
Republican-focused spending bills unless Congress first agrees
to a new budget framework that does not contain "draconian"
cuts.
The White House Office of Management and Budget said it
recommended that President Barack Obama veto the House of
Representatives appropriations bills for the Department of
Homeland Security and for military construction and the Veterans
Administration if they are not passed "in the context of an
overall budget framework that supports our recovery and enables
sufficient investments in education, infrastructure, innovation
and national security."