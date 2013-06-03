WASHINGTON, June 3 Setting up a new fiscal
showdown with Congress, the White House issued a veto threat on
Monday for any spending bill that attempts to implement
"draconian" budget cuts prescribed by Republicans in the House
of Representatives.
The White House budget office said it recommended President
Barack Obama veto two appropriations bills set for House
consideration this week "unless they are passed in the context
of an overall budget framework that supports our recovery and
enables sufficient investments in education, infrastructure,
innovation and national security."
The budget office said the $967 billion discretionary
spending cap set forth in the House Republican budget, the
lowest in a decade, was simply too low and that the same veto
threat applied to any bill that tries to implement it.
Passing the two House bills "while adhering to the overall
spending limits in the House Budget's topline discretionary
level for fiscal year (FY) 2014, would hurt our economy and
require draconian cuts to middle-class priorities," the Office
of Management and Budget said in a statement.
The budget office said it would recommend Obama veto the
bills "and any other legislation that implements the House
Republican Budget framework."
The appropriations bills for the Department of Homeland
Security and for military construction projects and the Veterans
Administration conform to sharply reduced spending levels set by
House Republicans that assume continuation of the "sequester"
automatic spending cuts into the 2014 fiscal year, which starts
on Oct. 1.
The Republican approach, devised by House Budget Committee
Chairman Paul Ryan, is at odds with that in the
Democratic-controlled Senate, which is aiming to pass spending
bills written to the $1.058 trillion level set forth in a 2011
budget deal.
The Democratic approach assumes that $109 billion in the
across-the-board sequester cuts are replaced with savings
elsewhere as part of a broader budget deal. Republicans have
been willing to accept a continuation of the cuts and are trying
to shift funds away from some domestic and social programs to
better fund their priorities of defense and security.
With the deadline for an increase in the federal borrowing
limit now pushed back to the fall, the impetus for Congress to
strike a budget deal this summer has faded. But the need for
passage of new spending bills by Oct. 1 to avoid a government
shutdown could put new pressure on Congress to resolve the
dispute over spending levels and deficit reduction.