WASHINGTON, Feb 27 Americans should expect to
experience spotty shortages of meat due to furloughs of food
inspectors caused by federal budget cuts, but the government
will stagger the layoffs to minimize the impact, Agriculture
Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Wednesday.
Automatic budget cuts are scheduled to take effect on Friday
unless a deal can be reached in Congress.
During an interview with Reuters TV, Vilsack said furloughs
of meat inspectors, and the cascading impact on the meat
industry, were unavoidable although shortages were unlikely to
occur immediately.
"At some point, you're going to have shortages," said
Vilsack. "The reality is there are going to be disruptions."
The White House says USDA's meat safety agency would have to
furlough its 8,400 inspectors for the equivalent of 15 days to
compile the savings required under the automatic cuts. But those
days off could be structured in various ways.
Vilsack says USDA would try to minimize the impact on
consumers and the meat industry. It will depend, he said, on
"how many days we have to furlough and how we stagger those
days."
It was the first time Vilsack mentioned staggering the
furloughs, although officials have said the furloughs might
occur on non-consecutive days.
A mass layoff of inspectors would shut down nearly 6,300
meat packing and processing plants because companies cannot ship
meat that lacks the USDA inspection seal. The White House
estimates the industry would lose $10 billion in production with
a two-week shutdown.
Meat processors say the government is required by law to
provide meat inspection and USDA should find other ways to save
money and keep inspectors on the job.
Vilsack did not specify how furloughs at other USDA agencies
might be structured. For example, the Agricultural Marketing
Service generates prices used as benchmarks for livestock
futures at CME Group Inc.
USDA personnel also perform key roles in inspecting exports
of U.S. grains and cotton.