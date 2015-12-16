WASHINGTON Dec 16 Citizens of 38 countries, including many in Europe, will face new restrictions on travel to the United States under changes to the "visa waiver" program tucked into a massive spending bill unveiled in the U.S. Congress on Wednesday.

U.S. officials have been eyeing the visa waiver program, which allows citizens of close allies to enter the country without being screened, since last month's Islamic State attacks in Paris.

Several of the attackers held European passports that would have allowed them to easily enter the United States under the existing system.

If the $1.1 trillion funding bill passes as expected later this week, citizens of the visa waiver countries would be required to submit to interviews if they have visited "high risk" nations such as Syria, Iraq, Iran or Sudan since March 2011.

It would also bar from the program citizens from visa waiver countries like France, Britain and Germany who have dual nationalities.

Countries in the program would also be required to issue passports with electronic chips containing biometric information in order to minimize fraud. They would also be required to report lost or stolen passports to Interpol within 24 hours, and screen travelers against Interpol databases.

The visa waiver measures had broad support from both Republicans and Democrats, as well as President Barack Obama. They passed the House of Representatives overwhelmingly last week.

Some critics say the changes could hurt U.S. tourism by making travel more difficult for many visitors. Others say they unfairly create a "second class" of citizens because of the restrictions on dual nationals.

Another security bill passed by the House in the wake of the Paris attacks, a Republican-backed measure making it more difficult for refugees from war-torn Syria to enter the United States, was not included in the spending package.

Many lawmakers, including several Republicans, said they thought it was more important to focus on the visa waiver program, which affects millions of people each year, than the far smaller number of refugees, who already face 18-24 months of screening before being admitted.

Obama announced plans in September to admit 10,000 Syrian refugees in the next year.

Some members of Congress said on Wednesday they expected the Syrian bill to be brought up again near year but it faces strong opposition from Senate Democrats and a veto threat from Obama. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Alistair Bell)