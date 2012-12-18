BRIEF-GSK announces positive final stage results for two-drug HIV treatment
* Announces detailed positive phase III results for investigational two-drug regimen of dolutegravir and rilpivirine for HIV treatment
A vote on a U.S. House of Representatives Republican plan to avert the fiscal cliff could come as early as this week, according to a Republican lawmaker.
Leader Eric Cantor told a Republican caucus meeting Tuesday morning that a vote on a Republican plan to avoid some $600 billion in taxes and spending could be this week, U.S. Representative Paul Broun told Reuters.
Earlier, a congressional aide said the plan would prevent taxes from rising on incomes below $1 million.
LONDON, Feb 14 Tanzanian gold producer Acacia Mining said 2017 production would be lifted 40 percent by a mine life extension at Buzwagi following a strong 2016 when EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) more than doubled.
PARIS, Feb 14 Michelin said an upturn in mining sector demand for its outsize earthmover tyres will help to increase earnings this year, as the French tyre maker posted a 4.5 percent gain in operating profit for 2016.