WASHINGTON, Dec 20 - The U.S. House of Representatives on
Thursday narrowly passed a bill to cut domestic spending while
protecting defense programs from a similar fate next year.
The measure, which Republicans said they crafted as a
back-up plan in case broader "fiscal cliff" negotiations with
President Barack Obama fail, will die in the Senate, according
to Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat.
The bill passed 215 to 209.
The bill was one of two bills the House was set to vote on,
which are being referred to as "Plan B" to averting the fiscal
cliff.
Later on Thursday, the House is scheduled to vote on the
second Republican "fiscal cliff" bill that would raise taxes on
families with net incomes over $1 million annually while
extending other tax breaks. The White House has said Obama would
veto that bill.