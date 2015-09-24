WASHINGTON, Sept 24 The U.S. Senate, racing
against a Sept. 30 deadline, has scheduled a procedural vote on
Monday for legislation that would temporarily fund the federal
government and avoid agency shutdowns on Oct. 1.
The legislation would not contain a provision that would
defund women's healthcare provider Planned Parenthood. President
Barack Obama has threatened to veto any funding bill that takes
away the organization's funding.
Congressional Republicans had been targeting the must-pass
spending bill as a way to end Planned Parenthood's federal funds
after allegations, which it denies, that it improperly sold
fetal tissue from abortions.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Peter Cooney)