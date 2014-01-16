WASHINGTON Jan 16 A $1.1 trillion U.S. spending bill won strong support in the Senate in a procedural test vote on Thursday, ensuring final passage by a simple majority.

The Senate voted 72-26 to proceed to a final vote on the measure that will fund government programs and quell the threat of federal agency shutdowns through Sept. 30. Final passage, expected shortly, will send the bill to President Barack Obama to be signed into law.