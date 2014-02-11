WASHINGTON Feb 11 The U.S. House of
Representatives, by a narrow margin, on Tuesday passed clean
legislation raising the government's borrowing authority for one
year in order to avoid a default that was looming at the end of
this month.
By a vote of 221-201, the House passed the bill, adhering to
President Barack Obama's demand that it have no unrelated
conditions attached. With House passage, the bill now goes to
the Senate, where debate could begin on Wednesday.
Only 28 of the House's 232 Republicans voted for the
measure, leaving Democrats to provide most of the votes for
passage.