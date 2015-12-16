WASHINGTON Dec 16 The Republican-controlled
U.S. House of Representatives will vote on tax extender
legislation on Thursday and a sweeping "omnibus" spending bill
on Friday, several lawmakers said on Wednesday.
Separately, Democratic Representative Steven Israel said
House Democrats have a "not insignificant level of anxiety" over
Republicans' plan to end the ban on U.S. oil exports as part of
the funding bill, adding that U.S. House Democratic leader Nancy
Pelosi is having conversations with fellow Democrats and with
Republican leadership.
