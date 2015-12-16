WASHINGTON Dec 16 The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives will vote on tax extender legislation on Thursday and a sweeping "omnibus" spending bill on Friday, several lawmakers said on Wednesday.

Separately, Democratic Representative Steven Israel said House Democrats have a "not insignificant level of anxiety" over Republicans' plan to end the ban on U.S. oil exports as part of the funding bill, adding that U.S. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi is having conversations with fellow Democrats and with Republican leadership. (Reporting by David Lawder, Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)