Nov 14 Business customers are slowing down their
activity due to uncertainty about fiscal policy in Washington,
but consumers have shown little reaction so far, Wells Fargo &
Co's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.
Corporate America is urging the U.S. government to avert a
year-end "fiscal cliff" - possible spending cuts and higher
taxes in early 2013 that could trigger a recession. About a
dozen top U.S. CEOs are scheduled to meet on Wednesday with
President Barack Obama to discuss the issue.
"There's no question that the uncertainty creates some sort
of a pall on the overall economic growth and therefore on our
business," Wells CFO Tim Sloan said at an investor conference in
New York.
Small and large businesses are concerned about the
uncertainty on tax policy, Sloan said. Consumer spending,
though, has continued to increase, partly because of
improvements in the housing market, he said.