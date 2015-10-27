UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON Oct 27 The White House said on Tuesday it urged members of Congress from both parties to pass a budget based on an agreement reached on Monday night by congressional leaders that would lift mandatory sequestration cuts on both defense and domestic spending.
A White House official said the compromise deal would protect Social Security and Medicare beneficiaries from cuts.
"It's a responsible agreement that is paid for in a balanced way by ensuring that hedge funds and private equity firms pay the taxes they owe and by cutting billions in wasteful spending," the White House official said in a statement. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts