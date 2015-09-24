WASHINGTON, Sept 24 Obama administration
officials have been talking to lawmakers on ways of avoiding a
government shutdown, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on
Thursday.
He told a news briefing that President Barack Obama does not
want Congress to pass budget legislation with "ideological
riders," a reference to the push by some Republican lawmakers to
cut funding for Planned Parenthood in any legislation to fund
the government beyond Sept. 30.
"I can confirm ... that there have been conversations
between White House officials and members of Congress on Capitol
Hill to discuss the need to avoid a government shutdown,"
Earnest said.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Mohammad Zargham)