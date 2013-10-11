BRIEF-Clearbridge Energy says net assets were $1.23 bln as of Feb 28
* As of February 28, 2017, fund's net assets were $1,233.2 million, and its net asset value per share was $17.60 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Oct 11 The White House said on Friday there is no deal yet with congressional Republicans on raising the debt ceiling and reopening the government, although talks have been constructive and lawmakers have said defaulting on the debt is not an option.
"We're obviously in a better place than we were a few days ago," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters. "But there's not an agreement."
* As of February 28, 2017, fund's net assets were $1,233.2 million, and its net asset value per share was $17.60 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 Shares of large U.S. pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies sold off on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said he was working on a "new system" to reduce prices in the industry.
* Chevron affirms production, margins, and cash flow growth plans